A LEETON motorist tried his hardest to escape police, but the story didn't end well for him.
About 10.10pm on July 20 Leeton police noticed a silver Ford sedan with no number plates driving on Regulator Road at Yanco.
Officers attempted to stop the car, but allege the driver picked up their speed.
They continued to follow the car until, at the intersection of Irrigation Way and Houghton Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a table drain.
Police allege the 31-year-old man attempted to run from the scene, but was able to be stopped by the officers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man was taken to Leeton police station where he allegedly returned a positive breath analysis of 0.186.
He was charged with high range PCA, driving while unlicenced and other traffic offences.
The man will now be required to front court at a later date as a result of the incident.
A MAN allegedly ran from police after they allegedly discovered methamphetamine in the car he was traveling in.
The incident happened around 10pm on July 22 when police stopped a Toyota ute on Adams Street in Narrandera.
The two male occupants were spoken to by police and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Police allege when the methamphetamine was found the 31-year-old passenger ran from the scene.
He was found and arrested a short distance away and taken to Narrandera police station.
The man was charged with supply and possess a prohibited drug.
He was granted conditional bail.
The driver was released without charge.
Advertisement
