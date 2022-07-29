LEETON shire residents have been tightening their belts thanks to skyrocketing cost of living expenses, but where does that leave charity organisations?
The Leeton Water Wheel Garden Club has done its part to help four of these groups keep doing what they do, donating $1000 each to the Leeton JumpStart Fund, Leeton Rescue Squad, the Leeton Town Band and the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary.
The money was able to be donated following on from the garden club's successful Easter Monday open day event.
The event featured several different gardens from across the shire, with residents and visitors alike getting out and about to take in the creative, tranquil and fun settings.
The organisation was then able to use money raised on the day to donate back to these four community groups.
"Leeton Can Assist was also able to raise money on their day through their raffle, so they didn't miss out," club member Margaret Lang said.
"We're happy to be able to donate to these community groups and charities.
"We would also like to thank our garden owners from this year and our sponsors.
"We couldn't do it without them."
The open gardens event is held every Easter Monday. Already the committee has several gardens in mind for the 2023 event, which they will soon start organising as spring arrives and residents get back into their prized gardens.
The club is always seeking new members.
The organisation regularly holds fun meetings as a group, including a recent soup luncheon where they were treated to some handy hints about indoor and outdoor plants from a member.
