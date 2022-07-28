Revenge and redemption is what the Leeton Greens will be out to secure this weekend in their top-of-the-table clash with Darlington Point-Coleambally.
The Greens will be on the road to face the Roosters, a side who pummeled them in their first match up earlier this season.
The result in that game was 40-6 in favour of DPC, but the Greens were without around 10 of their usual first graders in that match.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp said the slate had been wiped clean following that match, with the Greens confident they can get one back over the Roosters on Sunday afternoon.
"We'll have a completely different side this time around, it will be a different ball game all together," he said.
"We know that and I think Ben (Jeffery, DPC's coach) knows that too.
"The boys are all excited about the game, everyone is pretty pumped."
However, the Greens have received confirmation George Broome's injury will have him on the sideline for the rest of the season.
Shannon Bradbrook was also expecting to return this weekend, but he will need to wait another week after contracting COVID. "Other than that, we'll be taking a strong team over," Philp said.
"This is the perfect time to be playing DPC again in terms of where the teams are at and with finals coming up.
"You want to be playing those hard games."
Key to victory for the Greens will be minimising errors, getting away to a good start early on and maintaining possession of the ball.
