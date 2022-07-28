LEETON'S starring role in a television program is paying dividends for the shire.
The town and wider shire recently featured in the first episode of the new season of ABC's Back Roads, with not only residents excited to see people and places they knew on the small screen, but visitors have also been paying attention.
The Leeton Visitor Information Centre has recorded many people coming through the door after viewing the program and making sure the shire is now a stop on their travels.
Anecdotally that's something Emeritus mayor Paul Maytom has also found.
Mr Maytom is also the president of the Leeton Multicultural Group, with that theme heavily featured in the program.
"Everywhere I have gone recently I have had people telling me they wanted the show and, even people here in Leeton, say they had no idea what we've been doing in terms of multiculturalism," he said.
"It's really put us on the map in that way.
"I even met some people out at the (Fivebough) Wetlands, who were out exploring so I said hello and asked where they were from.
"They mentioned they had come to Leeton because they had seen Back Roads. It's just amazing. A really great outcome."
The Back Roads crew and presenter Heather Ewart popped up in Leeton in December to film and interview those who featured in the episode.
A team member from ABC Audience Support has also been keeping in touch following the episode, forwarding on the positive feedback it has received.
One particular viewer wrote in and said "I don't write these as a rule. I really felt moved and needed to share and say thank you so much, watching Back Roads last night (11/07/22) my heart was filled with joy, seeing the story of Leeton in NSW, the characters, the acceptance of all cultures and the unity that was demonstrated in this episode was so wonderful".
