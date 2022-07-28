The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton recently featured on the ABC's Back Roads program

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUCCESS: ABC presenter and reporter for the program Back Roads Heather Ewart was in Leeton during filming of the episode, which took place in late December. Photo: Talia Pattison

LEETON'S starring role in a television program is paying dividends for the shire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.