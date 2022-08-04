Award for years of service

LIFE after local government hasn't gotten any less busy for Emeritus mayor Paul Maytom.
Mr Maytom has been keeping busy with his ongoing community work, including in his role as president of the Leeton Multicultural Support Group.
He also recently received a community recognition statement from the Legislative Assembly of NSW and Member for Murray Helen Dalton.
The award recognised Mr Maytom's more than 30 years as a councillor and his role as mayor for a huge chunk of that time.
Mr Maytom said the award was something he hadn't expected.
"I'm not sure how it came about or who nominated me," he said.
"As I have always said, I wasn't in local government for the awards or accolades, but at the same time it is nice when you are recognised.
"I came to Leeton as a fruit picker and eventually ended up on council and as the mayor. Who would have thought?
"It was a nice award to receive."
This year has been the first in 34 years that Mr Maytom hasn't had to attend monthly council meetings, briefing sessions or worry about any of the other roles and responsibilities that come with representing the community on council.
He said it was something he did miss, but acknowledged he had made the right decision.
"At the time I did think I could put my hand up again, but it was the right time," Mr Maytom said.
"It was time to make space for other people to make a mark and have their input.
"I do miss it, but it's not as though I have gone away. I'm still around for advice, I keep an eye on things and I'm still involved with a number of community groups.
"I have always wanted to help people, no matter who they are, and that's something that will never change.
"I'm just doing it in different capacities these days."
Mr Maytom is also heavily involved in the Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee which is pushing to have better outcomes for the community when it comes to this area and services that need to be provided.
