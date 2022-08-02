A YOUNG St Joseph's Primary School student has shown just how big her heart is.
Gisella Piccolo has come up with an initiative after wanting to find a way to help people in the community this winter.
The young student set out to get others involved in her idea, which is now known as Warmth from the Heart.
Gisella partnered with Leeton's St Vincent de Paul Society to help bring donations of warm and cozy items for the cold days and nights during winter.
As a result the school and Gisella have collected huge bags full of donations that included blankets, jackets, jumpers and beanies to assist all members of the Leeton community during the ongoing cold winter the shire is experiencing.
These donated items will be distributed by St Vincent de Paul to those in town who need them most.
St Joseph's Primary School said Gisella came up with the idea because she wanted to do something to help people in the community who needed it most.
"Gisella believes everyone should be warm during winter and have access to the basic winter staples," the school told The Irrigator.
The St Vincent de Paul Society runs its own winter appeal every year, with donations always welcome from community groups and individuals to help ensure people stay warm and healthy in the cooler months.
