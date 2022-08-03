MORE than 800 Leeton shire residents have done their part and completed the health services survey, but uptake needs to continue increasing.
The survey was released last month by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District as its first step in developing a health and clinical services plan for Leeton shire.
Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee have been working with MLHD to make this happe.
"We've had such a great response to the surveys so far, let's keep that momentum going by encouraging your family and friends to complete this survey," mayor Tony Reneker said.
In addition to the surveys, the MLHD will host community workshops this month, which will include future-focused discussions and activities to help shape the future direction of health services in the shire.
The workshops will be hosted in three different locations to help accommodate residents.
Cr Reneker said attending these workshops was crucial in the fight for better health services in the shire.
"There has been lots of talk about our local health services, now is our chance to speak up and be heard," he said.
The findings from the workshops will inform both the MLHD's health services plan and council's own integrated health services strategy.
Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee chairwoman Maryann Iannelli hopes the community will attend the workshops in droves.
"Only we can tell them what we want," she said.
"This is a great opportunity to create a positive change for our community."
There will be four workshops for all of the community to attend and two specifically for the Aboriginal community for Aboriginal people who would prefer to attend these sessions.
Attendees are required to register in advance.
Workshop details:
Residents should register their attendance to one of these workshops as soon as possible at www.surveymonkey.com/r/leetoncommunity.
The survey can be completed at https://bit.ly/3nknL79 or paper copies are available at the Leeton shire reception and Leeton library.
