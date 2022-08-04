LEETON shire's farmers and primary producers will have access to financial disaster assistance months on from damaging rain and storms.
In January the shire was subject to heavy rainfall and hail, which affected many growers in the local government area.
Advertisement
At the end of July, the NSW government announced jointly-funded federal-state disaster assistance had been extended to the Leeton LGA following the severe storms and flash flooding.
NSW Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt, said there had been significant damage to horticulture, agriculture and associated infrastructure as a result of the storms and heavy rainfall at the start of the year.
"This intense weather left councils and primary producers facing major damage and repairs throughout the region," he said.
By adding Leeton shire to the list of disaster areas, it means growers and producers can access to grant funding and low interest loans which they otherwise would not have been able to.
Helping to ensure Leeton shire was covered and had access to this disaster assistance was Sarah Diggelmann from the Rural Financial Counselling Service NSW.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said she was pleased Leeton would now be included in the disaster grant zone.
"RFCS NSW has worked hard for months to help our hail-affected producers, working with them to gather evidence of damage and putting their cases forward to the government," Mrs Diggelmann said.
"This is an excellent outcome for our local farmers, many of whom are still dealing with huge damage bills and ongoing impacts from the storm.
"RFCS NSW made sure affected farmers filled in Department of Primary Industry surveys and organised a crucial meeting with (Leeton Shire) council and Resilience NSW.
"We've got the right outcome in the end."
Mrs Diggelmann said advocacy work like this was a vital part of the service RFCS NSW was able to provide in Leeton shire.
"If anyone needs a hand or wants to know more about the grants, come along to RFCS NSW's upcoming Leeton Recovery and Resilience Forum or give me a call on 0447 479 694," she said.
The forum will be held on August 11 at 11am at the Yanco Agricultural Institute. More information about the assistance can also be found at www.disasterassist.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.