Leeton police arrested the driver and discovered it was allegedly the third positive PCA in three months

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:40am, first published August 2 2022 - 6:00am
STOP: The driver was charged and refused bail.

COMPLAINTS from the community about an alleged erratic driver have led to a big arrest for Leeton police.

Local News

