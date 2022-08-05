LEETON and Narrandera residents who have been helped by Vivian Prior Christian know she is driven by her intuition, passion for others and a love and connection to her country and community
Ms Prior Christian is an Aboriginal health worker with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
She is the youngest in her family, but has always felt compelled to take care of everyone.
"It is what I am meant to do," Ms Prior Christian said.
"Before I was employed as an Aboriginal health worker, I was kind of doing this work anyway, trying to help and make sure my people are doing okay.
"Before I applied for this job, I already knew about the role and because it was a role that was based in the community, I felt like it was my calling, because looking out for others has always been a part of who I am.
"I was actually studying to be a nurse and midwife at the time, but life got a bit hectic and I felt pulled into this community care taking role. I felt I could really help the people in my town on a very practical and personal level."
Based in Narrandera, Ms Prior Christian grew up in the area, which has allowed her to gain the trust of the community over the years.
"Being employed to help my community as part of my everyday job, when that is where my passion lies, that is crazy to me," she said.
"My role is focused on building strong foundations for school aged children and their families, so it involves many things like helping my mob to keep up-to-date with their childhood vaccinations, offering health checks, talking about the importance of education and taking care of self and our little ones.
"I am a single mother with my own three young children, so I am learning as I go as well. I can really relate to some of the common things that I am asked about and some of the challenges we face.
"One day, when my children are older, I hope to be able to help even more and complete my nursing and midwifery."
Ms Prior Christian said her role was something she wouldn't trade.
"I feel I am lucky to have a community like mine and it is a privilege to be able to contribute in this way," she said.
"I love my role here and seeing and hearing that I have helped my clients in one way or another.
"I know there is still much work to be done to create real change for mob but I'm here for it, I am up for the task."
