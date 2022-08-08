IMPROVING road safety through better street light lighting is the goal of funding being directed to several main roads in Leeton.
Leeton Shire Council will receive $61,000 from the state government, which will be used to help continue power lighting along Irrigation Way, Pine Avenue and Kurrajong Avenue.
Council receives this funding from the government each year, but as electricity prices continue to skyrocket, the ongoing injection of money all helps.
The money comes from the Traffic Route Lighting Subsidy Scheme, which was set up to provide improved and more reliable lighting on many roads.
Several other councils in the Murray electorate will benefit from the scheme.
The idea is to keep the lights on so all road users can be kept safe, according to duty MLC for Murray Wes Fang.
"Better visibility is a safety win for all road users, including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians," Mr Fang said.
"Under this scheme, we are compensating councils for operational costs associated with eligible street lighting, which will help reduce the number of night-time accidents."
The scheme helps cover capital costs for new and improved street lighting, maintenance work, network distribution and energy consumption costs.
Councils can receive a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the Australian Energy Regulator's approved pricing to assist in rolling out a better level of lighting than otherwise provided on state, regional and designated roads.
Other councils to receive funding include Murrumbidgee ($46,000), Hay ($39,000), Griffith ($116,000) and Carrathool ($25,000).
