LEETON-WHITTON have jumped back into the crucial spot of fifth on the A grade ladder following a comprehensive victory over Coolamon on the weekend.
The next step for the Crows will be securing that position in the final two rounds of the home and away season.
A grade's 60-46 win over the Hoppers will give them plenty of confidence heading into their next two games on the road.
This weekend Leeton-Whitton take on Collingullie-Glenfield Park in what should be another chance to take out the points over the eighth-placed Demons.
Last time the two sides met was in round eight where the Crows cruised to a 53-39 win.
Another victory for A grade will be vital this time around as they will then move on to face the second-placed Wagga Tigers in the last round before finals.
Coach Katie Graham will be pushing her side to stick to their game plan over the coming two rounds and ensuring errors are kept to a minimum in order to cement a position in this year's finals series.
Lower grade results:
A reserve: Leeton-Whitton 34 d Coolamon 30
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 60 d Coolamon 22
C grade: Leeton-Whitton 46 d Coolamon 15
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 54 d Coolamon 18
