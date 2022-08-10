TWO rounds remain in Leeton-Whitton's season and coach Tom Groves remains hopeful his side can have some reward for their hard work.
While the first grade Crows remain winless, Groves maintains the year has been worthwhile, with the club blooding many young players to give them senior football experience.
That will continue again this weekend against Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Crossroads Oval.
Groves said Leeton-Whitton hadn't given up hope of winning and would throw everything they could at the Demons.
"We definitely hope to give them a shake, we want to make sure we leave nothing on the table," he said.
"We've got two away games left this year.
"We'll go across there and give it our all.
"Hopefully we can shake things up."
Groves himself will be back in the side on Saturday afternoon.
He was a late withdrawal from last weekend's match against Coolamon due to illness.
Last time Collingullie and Leeton-Whitton met was in round eight and it was the Demons who got the jump early to go on and record a 17.16.118 to 6.4.40 victory over the Crows.
"In these last couple of games we'll be mixing things up a bit," Groves said.
"We'll change a few roles around within the team just to see where players can play, what they can do, experiment a little bit.
"Hopefully the boys will get something out of that.
"There's no pressure on us, so we want to go out there, play footy, keep building.
"There are plenty of positive signs for us moving forward into next year. It would be great if the boys could get a win because they have worked so hard all year."
In good news for the Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball organisation as a whole, the club will remain in next year's top level competition.
AFL Riverina announced earlier this week all Riverina League teams would remain unchanged for 2023.
