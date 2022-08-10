.
ST Joseph's Primary School students have taken a leaf out of Commonwealth Games athletes' books to shine in track and field events.
Advertisement
Students have recorded top results at their school, deanery and diocesan carnivals in 2022 just as their Australian counterparts did during the recent games.
The school carnival was held at the Leeton High School ovals, with many new records set. At the completion of the day, more than 50 students progressed to the deanery carnival.
School carnival age champions: junior boys Kane Fiumara, junior girls Willow Fiumara, 11 years boys Carter Purtill, 11 years girls Ella Tyrrell, senior boys Jal Junsay, senior girls Julia Ciurleo and Abby Tang. House champions were Tenison.
IN OTHER NEWS:
School spirit recipients were Sophie Quiring and Lukas Protheroe.
New records were set by Willow Fiumara in the 8/9 year girls 200m, 8/9 year girls 800m, junior girls 1500m, Kane Fiumara in the junior boys 1500m, Ella Tyrrell in the 11 years girls 1500m, Carter Purtill in the 11 years boys 1500m and Alistair Fattore in the senior boys 1500m.
Following the deanery carnival seven students progressed to the diocesan event in Albury.
At this carnival Willow was fourth in the 9 years girls 100m, fourth junior girls 1500m, Olivia O'Bryan second in junior girls 200m, Ella eighth in 11 years girls 800m, William eighth in 8 years boys 100m, Jal fifth in 12 years boys 100m, eighth senior boys 200m, third senior boys long jump, Kane first junior boys 1500m and Will fifth junior boys shot put.
Kane and Olivia now move onto the MacKillop Carnival at Sydney Olympic Park next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.