LADDER positions will go out the window this weekend when the Leeton Greens and Yanco-Wamoon Hawks go head-to-head in their second derby clash of the year.
The Greens go in hot favourites to the game, which will be held on their home turf.
However, coach Hayden Philp won't be discounting the Hawks.
Yanco-Wamoon are struggling with injuries late in the season, but Philp said they would be out to push Leeton in whatever way possible.
"Yanco will be tough, my experiences with the local derby is it's always a big game no matter where teams are on the ladder," he said.
"It's a whole different ball game. They will be out to finish the season on a high and taking us out will be a goal for them.
"We're just going into it hoping we can play some good footy and to keep it simple."
The Greens will finalise their side at training on Friday night, with Cam Breust to be a big out for the side after he was injured last weekend.
However, Shannon Bradbrook will be making his long-awaited return.
"He's a big in for us this weekend, he's one of our experienced senior players and the younger ones do look to him," Philp said.
Sunday's match marks Leeton's final home game of the regular season, with their last clash before finals an away fixture against Hay.
Meanwhile, in Yanco-Wamoon's camp coach Kane Hammond will be looking for his side to give their all in the weekend's clash.
The Hawks have been hit hard by injuries late in the season, but Hammond said pending fitness, a couple could return for the Greens clash.
"We're hoping we could have one or two back this weekend," he said.
"The local derby is always a big game, it's always a fun game too with that rivalry around.
"We've had a tough season, but we'll go out there and hopefully push them.
"Leeton are a top side for a reason, but it's a good chance for us to test where we're at against a quality side."
Hammond said while the year hadn't gone to plan for the Hawks on the field, the culture of the club meant there were many positives to take from the 2022 season.
"All the boys are still getting around each other and the club, so that does hold us in good stead for next year as we keep building," he said.
Kick off for the first grade Frank Fiumara Cup match will be at 1.45pm on Sunday at No. 1 Oval.
