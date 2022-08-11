LEETON United will again be forced to take to the field without several of their top Pascoe Cup first grade players this weekend.
United return to the field following last weekend's general bye.
They are scheduled to play Wagga United in Wagga on Sunday, but with wet weather around, the game may be moved to Mia Sportsground in Leeton.
The first grade side will have to get the points without several of their usual first graders, included Henri Gardner, who is out suspended, and Bailey Carlos.
Carlos is expected to miss several matches in the coming weeks due to injury.
However, United will welcome back Alex Dean and Lewis Saunders among others to the team on Sunday.
"Look, it's not ideal to be having players out at this time of year, but it happens," Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones said.
"What it does do is give some of our reserve grade players a chance to play first grade and push for those spots.
"All we can do is play to the best of our ability with the team we have and I'm confident we will do that this weekend."
Leeton United remain second on the Pascoe Cup ladder, while their Wagga opponents are sitting in second last.
Jones said Wagga United shouldn't be taken lightly as they have several top-class players in their side.
"I know they are towards the bottom, but they have some good quality players in their side," Jones said.
"We are expecting a tough game. There are no easy games in this competition.
"We'll be ready to go and hopefully we can play to our game plan and bring home the three points."
Leeton United will be hoping for a strong showing on Sunday as they prepare for the final three rounds of the home and away competition.
On August 21 they are scheduled to face the in-form South Wagga side, before taking on Young and then what should be a top-of-table clash with Hanwood.
The finals series will begin after the Hanwood fixture.
However, Jones reiterated there was still a job to do before then, starting with this weekend's fixture.
He said he wasn't concerned players would return to the field after the week off sluggish.
"I'm not too worried about that, after our last bye we came out and played really well, so that is what we will be aiming to do again," Jones said.
"It will be important for us to get away to a good start.
"The boys know what they have to do and how we want them to play. We have to start well. If we give teams like Wagga United time to come into the game, that will make it more difficult for us."
