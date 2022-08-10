SHARON Blackett's new business is not just a new offering for the community, but it is also in memory of her late father Len.
Miss Blackett has opened Takeaway 35, filling the space of what was the old Parkview shop.
The building has been vacant for around three years, but is now thriving once again as part of Takeaway 35.
With a new refurbishment inside, the business has been a hive of activity since opening just a couple of weeks ago.
Miss Blackett grew up in Parkview and still lives there to this day.
Having worked in the hospitality industry for many decades, she felt the time was right to own and operate something for herself, as well as providing Parkview and the wider community with a new, fresh option for takeaway food and a family-friendly atmosphere.
As well as Miss Blackett, the business is aided by other staff members, some of which are family members.
It's a theme which hasn't happened without plenty of thought.
"My mum and dad were in a car accident, which we lost my dad in," Miss Blackett said.
"My dad always told me I should do something like this.
"Their house number was 35, so that is why it's called Takeaway 35.
"Mum is in a nursing home now, but she came along to the opening, which was pretty special."
When walking into Takeaway 35 there is a large, custom-made print on the wall that features Miss Blackett's parents out fishing.
"I thought it was a nice way to have them included, this is a family-owned business, it's important to me," she said.
"We've had such great support from the community already. We have your hot chips, burgers, lots of takeaway options. There's lollies, muffins, slice. It's great for tradies.
"A quick option for after school. Families during the week or even of a weekend where you can pick up some lunch and head over to the park.
"It's great for the Parkview community to have this here, but we're open for everyone to enjoy."
With Peter and Di Heaslip next door in the Parkview Butchery and the school just across the road, the area is a busy thoroughfare once again.
"We all support each other ... I use some of the meat from next door and we have customers pop into both businesses, so it works out really well," Miss Blackett said.
"It's been great to see the area busy again, hopefully we can keep it that way.
"I couldn't have done any of this without my family.
"That's what this business is all about."
Miss Blackett said it was also a proud moment when she opened the doors for the first time.
Takeaway 35 is open from 7am to 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 7am to 3pm on Sunday and closed Monday.
