THE Leeton Greens stepped their game up a notch when they easily accounted for their old rivals 50-10 on Sunday afternoon at No. 1 Oval.
The Greens hosted Yanco-Wamoon in a clash for the Frank Fiumara Cup and appeared to never be in danger of losing the match on what was a match played in wet conditions.
Shannon Bradbrook made his return to the side, showing why his experience is key to the Leeton team.
He struck early in the match with Leeton's first try, which was converted by Kirtis Fisher.
Brayen Scarr crashed over the line with 21 minutes remaining in the first half before Will Barnes picked up the next try for the Greens.
Yanco-Wamoon was able to get on the board with 10 minutes to go before the Greens added another just before the main break.
Heading into half-time the score was 22-4, with the Hawks confident of getting back into the match.
However, the Greens had other ideas, coming out firing in the second half.
Coach Hayden Philp said it was a solid team effort heading into the final home and away match of the 2022 season prior to finals.
"It was a good win, being the local derby we knew Yanco were going to be tough," he said.
"There's always more aggression in those games, but I was really happy with how we went.
"We had a slightly changed side with Shannon (Bradbrook) back into the side and moving Corey Graham around.
"The way we reacted as a team to those changes was really good."
Philp listed Bradbrook as one of the side's best players on the day, along with Todd Prest.
Pres recently notched his 100th game for the side, with Philp saying he was a key component to Leeton's team each week.
The only injury complaint to come from the game was Beau Routley, who has been experiencing shoulder issues throughout the season.
Philp said that injury would be assessed as the week goes on to determine if Routley takes the field this Sunday against the Hay Magpies.
The focus for the Greens will be to win that match to set up a home final.
