LEETON United Football Club is working to breed the future stars of the sport.
After a long wait as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, this year the club officially started its Skills Acquisition Program (SAP).
The initiative started in February when training for the three teams started.
These sides were the under 10s boys, under 12s boys and under 11 girls.
Leeton United were then invited to compete in the 2022 branch titles in Griffith in what would be their first ever competitive tournament for the three SAP teams.
The boys and girls sides came up against teams from South West Slopes, Albury, Griffith and Wagga.
There were mixed results from the three sides, but each showed plenty of growth and strong development throughout the program.
The initiative also included two other gala days held at Forbes and Wagga.
The club said it would like to thank all coaches, parents and players involved.
Darcy Single was responsible for the program and was also thanked for his efforts in ensuring its success.
The SAP initiative is planned to go ahead next season as the club looks to give young players more exposure to football in and out of the region.
