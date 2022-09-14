Leeton Shire Council has announced it will be holding a free microchipping day for dogs and cats on Thursday, October 6.
The pop-up will be held at Parkview Tennis Clubhouse, with council encouraging all residents to make sure their furry friends are chipped to ensure they are easily found if they get lost.
"Should your pet wander or become lost, Council, vets and animal shelters can scan your pet for a microchip and contact you via the Companion Animal Registry database," Council's manager of planning, building and health, Francois Van Der Berg said in a statement.
Council also reminded residents to make sure their details were correct and up to date on the NSW pet registry website, in order to make locating lost animals easy regardless of location.
Council rangers typically offer an in-home microchipping service for pets, but it is done for a small fee.
Pet owners are also required to make a booking prior to the day, and to fill out the relevant forms which can be accessed by visiting the Leeton Shire Council offices by September 30.
Dogs are required to be on the leash, while cats need to be in a carry cage.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
