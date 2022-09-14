The Irrigator

Leeton pet owners will be able to have their pets microchipped for free thanks to a free microchipping day announced by the Leeton Shire Council

September 14 2022 - 7:00am
Council is encouraging residents to have their pets microchipped to help find them quicker if they are lost.

Leeton Shire Council has announced it will be holding a free microchipping day for dogs and cats on Thursday, October 6.

