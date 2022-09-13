Leeton Shire Council is encouraging residents to recognise the greatness in their fellow Leetonians with nominations now open for the 2023 Australia Day Awards.
Residents can have a say in which people or groups they believe have served their community and it's individuals best during 2022 or the past several years.
There are eight awards categories including Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, and Lifelong Citizen of the Shire.
Nominees are generally required to be Leeton Shire residents, Australian citizens, and must have gone the extra mile to contribute to their community beyond their regular paid work. Self-nominations are a no no.
Leeton Shire Australia Day committee chairman, George Weston encouraged residents to recognise the greatness in their community by submitting a nomination.
"If you know of a person or community group who has gone above and beyond to help improve the life of others, don't miss the opportunity to nominate them for an award," Cr Weston said in a statement.
"There are also those in our community who display determination and dedication, excelling in their chosen area.
"What better way to recognize these local individuals, groups or organisations than on Australia Day."
Community representatives on the Australia Day Awards Panel will assess each nomination, after which all accepted nominees will be invited to the Leeton Australia Day ceremony on Thursday, January 26, where winners will be announced.
The 2022 awards ceremony saw paramedic and rescue officer Peta Sinclair being named Citizen of the Year, while rugby union young gun and active community member Emily Wright claimed the Young Citizen of the Year award.
Nominations for the 2023 awards can now be made through the online application form, or in-person at the Leeton visitors centre.
Nominations close on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
