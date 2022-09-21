The Irrigator
Subscriber

Hotel Leeton fined for poker machine offences

By The Irrigator
September 21 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A licensed venue in Leeton has been fined following offences relating to poker machines. Picture: FILE

A hotel in Leeton has been hit with fines and legal costs of almost $40,000 for operating gaming machines outside authorised hours on at least 40 days over a six-month period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.