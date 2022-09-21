SCHOOL yard memories are expected to come back into full colour when a special reunion of Leeton High Students is held.
Former students Murray Dunlop and Laurie Driscoll have been organising a reunion several years in the making for forms first to six for the years of 1966 to 1971.
Originally the 50th anniversary event had been planned for last year, but COVID restrictions and border closures put rest to that idea.
However, the reunion is now set down for all students who attended Leeton High School over those years, with a celebration to be held on October 8 at the Historic Hydro.
The "50+1" reunion has already had around 60 people RSVP, but those still living in Leeton have been reminded the event is on and the organisers would love to see them take part.
Mr Dunlop attended Leeton High School right up until his sixth form graduation before heading off to the workforce, which included time as an engineer, as well as a tour travel leader with Topdeck Travel.
He was looking forward to catching up with old friends and sharing memories and laughs.
"I do have good memories from my school days," he said. "I was very into sport, so I probably could have done a bit more study, but I did enjoy my days at Leeton High."
Mr Dunlop said those wanting to take part in the reunion evening on October 8 needed to let he or Mr Driscoll know as soon as possible as the catering cut off is Friday, September 23.
To RSVP email lozzaadri@bigpond.com or muza53@gmail.com.
