IF THERE is one thing most people can agree on it is that we could all use a little extra time to chill out.
Enter the return of Leeton's Chill and Grill event.
It's been several years since the popular twilight event took place, but in 2022 it will be going ahead on October 22 in Mountford Park.
Jarrah Street will be blocked to traffic becoming a thoroughfare for food vendors and children's rides, while there will also be a section for drinks of many varieties to be purchased and then Mountford Park will be transformed in front of the stage where huge entertainment acts will take place.
Organisers have secured Australian singer-songwriter Jack Gray to perform, popular local band Jiakomo Thief will be reuniting for one night only at the event and Good Daze will also be playing tunes to add to the line up.
Gray is starting to find his feet in the music world, having toured throughout Australia and New Zealand this year with fellow artist Tate McRae.
He will also perform in New York later this year and his tunes are guaranteed to have everyone feeling all of the good vibes at Leeton's Chill and Grill event.
Leeton Shire Council's events officer Fran Macdonald was looking forward to the event making a big return.
The event has been held on several occasions before, but its last running was weather-impacted, before COVID rules meant it couldn't go ahead in 2020 or 2021.
"This time around we are putting a bit more of a focus on the 'chilling' part of the event in that we want people to come, grab some food, maybe a drink or two and sit down, relax and listen to some of the fantastic entertainment we have lined up," she said.
"We will have many great food vendors taking part and there will be rides for the kids, the Lions train will be operating, there'll be face painting, Dizzy Dilemma will be roving around with her hula hoops.
"There's something for all ages."
Food vendors wanting to take part can contact the event through its Leeton Chill and Grill Facebook page.
There will be free entry on the day, but tickets can be obtained to make the process faster, with the link also provided on the Facebook page. Chill and Grill will be held from 3pm to 9.30pm.
