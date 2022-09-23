The Irrigator
Subscriber
What's on

Chill and Grill is back on in Leeton in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 23 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Evans, Rommley Brady and Fran Macdonald are looking forward to the return of Chill and Grill in Mountford Park. Picture by Talia Pattison

IF THERE is one thing most people can agree on it is that we could all use a little extra time to chill out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.