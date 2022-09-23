THERE was heartbreak last year when the Leeton Outback Band Spectacular joined the long line of cancelled events in 2021.
However, the spectacular is planning a massive return in 2022 from November 4 to 6.
Bands from across the region and the wider state will be participating and the whole community is invited to take part and view some exceptional entertainment.
The spectacular's performances will mostly be based at the Leeton Town Ovals complex where on November 5 a revolving door of bands and tunes will be performed throughout the day.
A gate entry fee will apply for those wanting to watch, but people can come and go as many times as they please.
The day will culminate with the famed massed band performance, which will likely see hundreds of band members join together for a large performance.
In the past the event has been held at the Roxy Theatre, but with the redevelopment ongoing, organisers have had to think outside the box.
The popular Golden Kangaroos Concert Band from Hornsby and the Marching Koalas from Newcastle will also add a special element to the weekend when they put on a special display in Pine Avenue during the morning of November 5.
"This year we are excited to be going ahead," Leeton Shire Council's events officer Fran Macdonald said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There are 17 bands coming. The massed band performance will be around 250 musicians, it's going to be huge.
"We'll use the grandstand as the seating area for the crowd, marquees for bands and then everyone will join together for the big performance.
"The day (at the town ovals) starts at 9am with back-to-back performances through until around 5pm before the massed showcase at 7pm."
With so many bands coming to town, the spectacular will provide a solid boost to Leeton shire's economy along the way.
Residents have been urged to support the event and witness some talented musicians in the process who have spent the past two years effectively on the sidelines during COVID rules and regulations.
