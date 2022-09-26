The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton nurses and midwives discuss recent industrial action at town's hospital

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 26 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton nurses and supporters participated in recent industrial action. Picture supplied

LEETON'S nurses continue to give their all on the job, but continue to struggle to see the "light at the end of the tunnel", according to a union representative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.