TWO service stations in Narrandera were targeted by thieves during separate break and enters over the weekend.
Sometime between 3am and 3.30am on September 26, two service stations in Narrandera were broken into.
Police believe cash, food and cigarettes were stolen as a result, with investigators now working to track down the offenders.
Murrumbidgee police said they were looking for two people, who were wearing track pants and hoodies at the time.
They allege the two offenders drove up to the doors of each of the service stations in a stolen silver Volkswagon Passat.
Police believe the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Wagga.
The offenders allegedly forced their way into the buildings through the front glass doors by smashing them with a baseball bat or something similar.
Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this vehicle, the persons of interest or those who have CCTV or dashcam of interest to contact Narrandera police on 6959 5999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
