MILLION-DOLLAR work to upgrade several areas of Leeton's hospital appears to be making steady progress.
The construction zone at the front entry to the hospital is well underway, with the demolition of the existing access ramp and main entry completed and debris removed.
"Final concept designs continue to be reviewed to make sure the history, facade and heritage are respected in the final works," a spokesman from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District said.
Leeton shire residents have been warned the carpark at the hospital remains a construction zone and temporary fencing and signage is still in place.
Meanwhile, the spokesman said the work in the emergency department was also ongoing.
Structural Steel works have completed with new supports installed throughout the department. Contractors are currently working on fire compliance works and new stud walls have been installed throughout many of the area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The roughing in of services such as electrical, water, duress, nurse call are due to commence shortly and this will also include the new patient monitoring system that has been procured for the facility," the spokesman said.
When it comes to the new Carramar entry, construction has started, with concrete works and framing now installed.
Contractors will continue to install roof, walls and glass externally before cutting through to create the new doorway.
"The next stage will include internal hoardings to keep the area dust free and secure during cut through," the spokesman said.
As the work rolls on, MLHD said security, IT and furniture items were being designed and sample options looked at to be able to allow contractors to progress to procurement keeping the program moving forward.
The project is scheduled for completion in February.
