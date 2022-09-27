The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton hosptal's upgrade works making progress

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The upgrade work at the Leeton hospital is continuing. Pictures supplied

MILLION-DOLLAR work to upgrade several areas of Leeton's hospital appears to be making steady progress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.