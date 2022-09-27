THE school holidays have been off to a racing start at the Leeton library thanks to a jam-packed activity program.
While the September school break has only just gotten underway, the dreary weather has meant finding ways to keep everyone happy and entertained can be a challenge for parents.
This is where the Leeton library comes into play, with its two weeks of holiday activities.
One of those was held on Tuesday, September 27 and was a popular choice for youngsters.
Biscuit making took centre stage, but it was no ordinary activity.
Special packs were designed and made up by Mick's Bakehouse, which each coming complete with biscuits, sprinkles, icing, chocolates, marshmallows and more for the decorations.
Children designed their own gingerbread man on paper before applying their creativity to the biscuits in real life.
The finished product was a delicious treat they could enjoy then and there or take home for a snack later on.
Leeton library technician Rachel Cody led the session and was pleased to see many smiles around the table.
"We've done this activity once before and it was so popular we decided to do it again," she said.
"The kids just love it. The smiles on their faces are priceless.
"I love it as well because my children are all grown up now, so it's fun to be able to interact and do an activity with some younger ones again."
The school holiday program continues throughout the two-week break and includes something for everyone.
For more information about the various activities on offer or the other initiatives the library hosts for residents across the board, pop in to speak with staff or call 6953 0945.
