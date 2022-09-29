'Hidden room' found at Leeton Soldiers Club

CAN you believe it has now been over 12 months since we moved into our new bar here at the Soldiers Club.
While the renovations may look finished from the outside, that's actually not quite the case.
Like any project of this magnitude, we continue to work through the last little rectification tweaks and adjustments.
We then need to finish off some plastering, do a final coat of pain on all the walls and then, we should be just about finished this reno project in its entirety.
For those that have visited the club recently, you may have seen our newly-erected directional and compliance signage. It certainly has given the new spaces a very modern feel.
There are still more fixtures to go up, but we can finally see all the pieces of the puzzle coming together.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While we were installing the new electronic signs for the front reception area, we inadvertently discovered a "hidden room" in the roof space above the admin/reception area.
After further investigations, it was determined this space must have once been a records room for the club as we located many historic record books and financial statements from the club's early days of trading back in the 40s and 50s.
Once we got past the four inches of dust, we began to discover some real gems tucked away including a calendar from 1951, advertising "Vickers Gin", some old board papers and even a few old newspapers.
For now, the collection has been re-stored safely in watertight containers, back into a dark room until we can properly sift through everything and perhaps find ways to safely display many of the historic pieces somewhere within the club.
It's an exciting place to work here at the club, with the surprises continuing to come at almost every turn.
In fact, I'm now convinced there must be even more spaces around here that we're yet to discover.
