A FEAST for all of the senses will come bursting to life at a long-running Leeton event in October.
The St Peter's Anglican Church will hold its fete and rose and geranium show on October 15, which will be a return back to normality for the event.
The last time the event and flower show was held in its full bloom was back in 2019 before anyone was aware of COVID and the changes it would bring to everyday life and events.
With that now in the past, organisers have been busily preparing for this year's fete and flower show to ensure all bases are covered.
"We're back to normal, all the things people loved and remembered from fetes gone by will be back this year finally," Father Robert Murphy said.
There will be everything from entertainment, all-day breakfast, indoor lunch, face painting, a jumping castle to stalls selling all kinds of different wares such as plants, cakes, jewellery, jams and pickles, produce and much more.
The event is a fundraiser for the church, with money going into the parish general fund to ensure it can continue on.
The flower show component is also an important event to take note of. Entrants who enter this show, as well as similar sections at the Leeton Show and the Presbyterian Church fete will receive points before an overall grand champion is crowned.
"What I'm looking forward to most is seeing everyone from the community come together again in that social way and enjoying themselves," Fr Robert said.
The St Peter's fete and flower show will be held at the church grounds from 9am to 1pm, with the op shop also open at this time.
