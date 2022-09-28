The Irrigator
Leeton High School's girls squash team finishes third in the state in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 28 2022 - 5:00am
The Leeton High School girls side (from left) Ruby Miller, Charlie Lamont, Adele Thompson and Dakota Boardman finished third in the state at the recent NSW Combined High Schools Squash Knockout competition. Picture supplied

A LEETON High School sporting team has risen to the top of their game, bringing home a bronze medal.

