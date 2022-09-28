A LEETON High School sporting team has risen to the top of their game, bringing home a bronze medal.
The school's girls squash side successfully qualified to take part in the recent NSW Combined High Schools Squash Knockout competition where they placed third.
It was a top effort for the side, which consisted of team members Ruby Miller, Charlie Lamont, Dakota Boardman and Adele Thompson.
In order to qualify for the statewide knockout finals, the side had to make their way through various levels of competition in order to take part.
The team first took out the Riverina competition before preparing to play a side from the Northern Beaches Manly Campus, but their opponent forfeited.
This meant they went straight into the semi-finals, where team manager and Leeton High teacher Lisa Schmetzer said they performed well on the day.
"They ended up being beaten by Kandos High School in the semi-final, but they went on to win the gold," Schmetzer said.
"After that match they took on Tenterfield High School to see who would finish in third and fourth and Leeton went on to win the bronze.
"It was a great effort from all of the girls."
Squash continues to be a sport that is growing in popularity at Leeton High thanks to the town's own local competition and its emphasis on junior players.
"I'm so proud of the girls, they did so well," Schmetzer said.
"We haven't had the competition since 2019 because of COVID and Leeton High School's boys team won the 2019 grand final.
"It's a huge effort to get to the finals, it's so impressive.
"Squash is looking quite good at Leeton High for a few more years that's for sure."
Charlie, Adele and Dakota are all in year 11, while Ruby is in year 9.
"The Leeton Squash Club have a good junior coaching side of things, so we should be right for a few more years yet," Schmetzer said.
"It is good to see that interest and hopefully we can perform well again next year."
The school will now reset and look to another competitive year for both the boys and girls sides in 2022.
