With the Pascoe Cup season now behind us for 2022, what better time to pick a combined side from the MIA powerhouses.
Leeton United and Hanwood proved once again to be two forces of the competition, with United fighting back from three goals down to take out the premiership for the second time in a row, following on from their win over Hanwood in 2020.
Here is the best of the best from the two sides.
Two clean sheets in the finals series helped Leeton secure a shot at defending their title, and then outside the first 30 minutes of the grand final, he was able to keep the Hanwood attack out. They finished with the second least goals conceded, and Arnold played a large role in that success.
After the unfortunate injury to Anthony Agresta, Stockwell was given the position full-time and made it his own. Provides in both attack and defence and became a key part of the Hanwood defence that conceded just six goals in the regular season.
The Hanwood skipped performed admirably in some tough situations this season. His partnership with Brad Clark in the middle of the side's defence saw their side go on a run of clean sheets at the start of the season, with his composure under pressure being a key reason for this.
Dean continued to show why he has been such a key pick-up for the United side, playing a key role in their title defence in the middle of defence. While Hanwood had the run on them at the start of the grand final, Dean was able to remain composed, helping his side fight back from three goals down to take the silverware
Another of the experienced heads in the Leeton United defence. Can be deployed anywhere across the back four and perform his role well. Can off as much in defence as he does in attack, getting forward to put balls through for his forwards.
The Leeton United captain had another season when he led from the front. Played a key role in the finals series, helping his side pick up their second premiership in as many completed seasons. Links well with defence in the holding midfield position but can also be dangerous further up the field.
Another strong season as the vocal point in the Hanwood side. Is the true box-to-box midfielder and, with his exceptional fitness levels, will work hard for the entire 90 minutes. He is the engine room of the Hanwood side.
The attacking midfielder was a vital pick-up for Hanwood in the offseason. Filling the hole left by Jordan Austin, De Rossi became a mainstay in the Hanwood side and provided plenty of goals coming home with the golden boot as well as the best and fairest.
In his second full season of first-grade football, Donetto went to another level in 2022. He provided plenty from the left side of the field and was dangerous in front of goal when given the opportunity. Has speed to burn, which makes him a nightmare for the opposition defence.
Another who went from strength to strength in his second full season of first grade. Proved to be dangerous no matter where he was deployed across the front three chipping in with both goals and assists this season. His quick feet make him a tough one for defenders to deal with
After having not started the season with United, he was a welcome addition to the side. Played a vital role in the grand final, scoring four of his side's six goals and sending a message to the competition that his class is permanent.
The diminutive keeper made his spot his own after Hanwood's first-choice keeper moved on. Despite his size managed to keep the defensive record intact and, despite a tough grand final, showed he has what it takes for first grade.
A true utility that can play in either defence or attack and will always be a threat from set pieces. His impact on a side was shown in the grand final as when he came from the field with injury, it coincided with Leeton United getting a foothold.
Carlos showed signs of promise this season but was curtailed by injury. If United can hold onto the attacking midfielder, he will be key in their quest for a third straight title in 2022
Proved to be a steady head, the side needed in the wing-back position. Was one of the young brigade who really cemented his spot moving forward.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
