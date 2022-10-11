The Irrigator

Leeton reinsman Andrew Pitt had a seven year drought broken on October 7

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 11 2022 - 1:00am
Viking driven by David Moran narrowly edged out Lets Turn It On driven by Sam Hewitt in the Sky Racing Active 2yo Pace at the Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Leeton reinsman Andrew Pitt has picked up his first win as a trainer since September 2015, with him driving Security Check to victory in the Harness Trading Ring Australia Pace over 1740m at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

