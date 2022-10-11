Leeton reinsman Andrew Pitt has picked up his first win as a trainer since September 2015, with him driving Security Check to victory in the Harness Trading Ring Australia Pace over 1740m at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Pitt has only recently taken on Security Check, with his first race on the gelding on September 27 resulting in a third place finish at the Riverina Paceway.
Following on from that performance, the $1.95 favourite made the most of a front row draw to pull ahead before leading home Sports Bounty and Mangochililime by 15.8m.
Flaneur driven by Adam Richardson won the Southwest Stockfeeds Pace over 1740m for Wagga trainer Gary Lang beating home Pass the Baton and Swedish Meatballs by 3.1m.
Flaneur has gone through a bit of a drought with the gelding last picking up victory all the way back in April this year, however he was good enough to make the most of a prime draw to win at $7.
Later in the afternoon, Caribbean Pride driven by Junee reinsman Bruce Harpley took out the Rural Supplies Coolamon Pace over 1740m for Albury trainer Gary Mossman.
Caribbean Pride pushed ahead early and led by a comfortable distance for the majority of the trip to eventually edge out short priced favourite Letsgobro and Hes A Terror by 10.3m.
It is the second win for Caribbean Pride in four starts, with the gelding getting the victory at $7.50.
It proved to be a good day for Riverina trainers with Western Belle driven by Brad Hewitt taking out the Campbells Comments Pace over 1740m for Young trainer Todd Day.
Western Belle trailed behind Babyitscold for the majority of the trip before finishing strong to take the win by a neck with Cheez finishing in third.
Western Belle took the win at $5.50, with the gelding grabbing it's first win since taking back-to-back victories back in May.
It was a Narrandera combination who took out the Benstud Pace over 2270m with Scared Stiff driven by Jackson Painting getting the win for trainer David Kennedy.
It is Scared Stiff's second straight victory after Painting and Kennedy also combined for victory on Sep 30.
After a solid draw, the gelding started well and won at $2.10 leading home My Ultimate Cobber and Redfox Raider.
