The Irrigator

Leeton Eagles prepare for 2022 MIA League competition

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 12 2022 - 4:00am
Leeton's Jane O'Garey is among those lining up in the MIA League this year. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON will be vying to be crowned champions on the basketball court when the MIA League competition returns this weekend.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

