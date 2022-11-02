The Irrigator
Photos

Gralee School hosts sensory day to the delight of shire students

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 2 2022 - 5:00am
Mason Craker enjoys one of the sensory tubs that were part of the day's fun and imagination. Picture supplied

A SENSORY day had schools from across the shire join together with Gralee for a jam-packed program of fun, learning and laughter.

