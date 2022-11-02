A SENSORY day had schools from across the shire join together with Gralee for a jam-packed program of fun, learning and laughter.
Gralee School hosted the sensory day recently, the first that has been able to go ahead since before the pandemic.
Students from Gralee welcomed their peers from Wamoon, Parkview, Leeton Preschool and Whitton-Murrami for a day of good times.
There was everything from sensory tubs and foam to the popular colour fun run throughout the day, as well as a delicious barbecue provided by the Leeton Rapid Relief Team.
Gralee's P&C also provided snow cones and fairy floss.
A quiet room was also set up for those who wanted to participated in the day's activities, but didn't quite feel like being part of all the noise and loudness.
Gralee School principal Carly Rae said the idea for the sensory day stemmed from the small schools sporting events such as swimming and athletics carnivals that are held each year.
"The small schools do a lot of organising for those events and we don't really have the numbers or the staff to assist in a big way for those events," she said.
"So we started the sensory day to be our version of a carnival that our kids can be involved in and exercise, but also have the students from the other schools come to our school and take part to.
"We think next year we might move it to be our celebration of International Day for People with a Disability."
The sun was shining for the day, which is a rare feat these days, after the event already had to be rescheduled once due to poor weather conditions.
"The kids had a call all day," Mrs Rae said.
"One of the highlights for me was seeing one of our students, who hasn't really participated before because they found it a bit overwhelming, take part and enjoy it.
"Another one was seeing kids coming back to the school from when they have visited before with say the preschool and now they are in primary school.
"It was just a fun day for everyone."
