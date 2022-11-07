Leeton-Whitton are looking to enter a team in the Southern NSW Women's football league for the first time.
Outgoing Leeton president Tim Carroll said a key factor in the club's move to join the women's competition is the impact it has on the club's position in AFL Riverina's premier league.
"The key thing is because that's one of the criteria of the new premier league, that's probably the main reason," Carroll said.
"The other thing was, before COVID-19 we did have a pretty good junior girls competition going."
Carroll said that within the local high schools the club is aware of students who are keen to play women's football and hopes that the team will provide an avenue for them to continue football beyond juniors.
"We just thought if we can go ahead and keep them playing football, it'll be a really good thing," he said.
The club is aware of local players who have found positions at clubs elsewhere and is hoping to keep hold of locals moving forward.
"There's been a number of girls that were at the junior club, that have gone to other places and, and done quite well," he said.
"We've always had a good junior boys program going and junior netball so that's something we're conscious of, to try and give as many girls that level of competition."
Working behind the scenes before opening the women's football invitation to the community, Carroll said the club has been scoping out potential players.
The club considered entering the competition in 2022, but Carroll said they left it too late and couldn't lock in enough players.
"We're trying not to get too much ahead of ourselves because we did put out some feelers last year and it was the end of COVID-19 and that was unsuccessful, but we did leave a little bit late," he said.
"We've been doing some behind the scenes work this time to try and make sure that we get something up and going."
This work has included approaching players from other codes and athletes that won't have a clash with another summer sport. Leeton will hold off on appointing a coach and support staff until they have confirmed they will have a team.
