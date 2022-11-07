The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton are hoping to create a women's football side

By Tahlia Sinclair
November 8 2022 - 10:00am
Leeton-Whitton have found success through their netball sides and are now hoping to create a women's football side. Picture Madeline Begley

Leeton-Whitton are looking to enter a team in the Southern NSW Women's football league for the first time.

