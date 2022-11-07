The Irrigator

Water is covering part of Irrigation Way outside of Narrandera, heading towards Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irrigation Way on Monday, November 7 heading towards Leeton from Narrandera. Picture by Narrandera Shire Council

MOTORISTS travelling on Irrigation Way between Leeton and Narrandera have been urged to be aware of flooded roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.