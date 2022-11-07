MOTORISTS travelling on Irrigation Way between Leeton and Narrandera have been urged to be aware of flooded roads.
Narrandera Shire Council has advised motorists of significant water flooding the road outside of Narrandera on Irrigation Way heading towards Leeton shire.
As of 2pm on Monday, November 7 the road remains open and an escort vehicle is in place to continue to allow people to get through.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area where possible, with people told not to head out to that area "for a look".
Traffic is also being slightly delayed in that area.
The State Emergency Service is monitoring the situation in the Narrandera shire and Euroley area, with some properties expected to be evacuated.
For more information visit Live Traffic NSW or the State Emergency Service's website.
