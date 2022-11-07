SOUNDS and notes of music could be heard wafting across Leeton throughout the weekend thanks to the return of the Outback Band Spectacular.
The event made its comeback for the first time since 2019, with organisers now of the belief they have found the ideal recipe for its success.
While some bands were forced to pull out due to travel complications arising from flooding across the state, it didn't impact on the fun had by all throughout the weekend.
Bands got together Friday evening to catch up and jam before Saturday's huge day of back-to-back performances on stage in Mountford Park.
The Leeton Town Band led the way, with bands from all over taking over the stage and bringing the good tunes throughout the day.
The Golden Kangaroos and Marching Koalas provided several highlights with their march down Pine Avenue on Saturday morning before their performance in the park later that day.
Markets lined the park, adding to the atmosphere throughout the day.
"A lot of the feedback has been it's the best one we have ever had," Leeton Town Band's Ruth Tait said.
"People loved the idea of the bands being in the one place all day instead of in different places. The markets really added to the atmosphere and helped draw in a crowd.
"The performances were exceptional. It was great to see so much support."
Saturday culminated in the massed band concert at the Leeton Soldiers Club where musicians from all of the different bands joined together to play their hearts out on the night.
It was then back to Mountford Park on Sunday for breakfast, a workshop and charity shave for breast cancer to round out the weekend.
