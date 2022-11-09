The Irrigator

An exciting new take on cabaret performance will shake up the Riverina, helmed by Leeton's Emma Cantrill as Dizzy Dilemma

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Cantrill, or Dizzy Dilemma, will produce 'Cabaret Schmabaret' at the Wagga Fringe festival. Photo contributed.

A LEETON performer is set to wow during a new festival in the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.