YOUNG Parkview Public School athlete Blake Heath will soon be jetting off to represent his school and region at a national level.
Blake recently picked up a gold medal in discus while representing the Riverina chool Sport Australia Athletics Championships in Brisbane last month.
The championships were held at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre where Blake also competed in the multi-class long jump, 800 metres and 200 metres.
In the discus category where he placed first with a throw of 10.19 metres, Blake beat out 16 other competitors to claim the gold.
This feat means he has now qualified for the School Sport Australia Athletics Championships in Brisbane on November 16.
"I was definitely excited when I won," Blake said.
"I hadn't thrown that far beforehand so it was pretty good."
Blake is a member of the Leeton Little Athletics Club, but also enjoys participating in and playing in many other sports.
When receiving his gold medal at the recent state event, Blake stood on the same podium where Cathy Freeman once famously claimed her own gold medal.
"That was pretty cool," Blake said. "Discus is my favourite. It's fun."
Blake has been working hard on perfecting his technique in the lead up to the national event, with his school friends hoping it will be livestreamed so they can cheer him on from their classroom. Parkview Public principal Travis Irvin said it was exciting for the school to have Blake achieving big things at such a high level.
"It's a really good representation of what public education is all about," he said. "Certainly at Parkview we are very much about inclusivity and giving everyone the opportunity to be the best they can be.
Blake is a determined little fella, he's always playing some sort of sport and having a crack at everything.
"This is a great reward for his efforts."
