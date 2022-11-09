The Irrigator

Parkview Public School's Blake Heath is preparing for the 2022 School Sport Australia Athletics Championships in Brisbane

By Talia Pattison
November 9 2022 - 4:00pm
Parkview Public School's Blake Heath shows off his recent gold medal before heading off to the national titles in Brisbane later this month. Picture by Talia Pattison

YOUNG Parkview Public School athlete Blake Heath will soon be jetting off to represent his school and region at a national level.

Talia Pattison

Journalist

