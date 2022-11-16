The Irrigator
What's on

Lions Club of Leeton to again run its popular Lions train tours of lights in 2022

By Robert Strempel
November 16 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hop on the Lions train to see homes like this in Leeton lit up for Christmas. Picture by Talia Pattison

WITH Christmas just around the corner, the Lions Club of Leeton is preparing its well-loved train in preparation for its tour of the festive lights throughout the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.