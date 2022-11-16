WITH Christmas just around the corner, the Lions Club of Leeton is preparing its well-loved train in preparation for its tour of the festive lights throughout the community.
The lights tours have been a popular component of Leeton shire's Christmas festivities and 2022 will be no different, according to club president Marie Jackson.
"The Lions train allows the customers to view the lights without having to concentrate on traffic and tight manoeuvring in Leeton streets," she said.
"Families can let Lions do the driving while they enjoy the colourful Christmas lights.
"On numerous trips, the children passengers sang Christmas carols and wished the general public a seasonal greeting."
Tours, as in the past, will start from Market Plaza carpark at 8.30pm and each expect to take about two hours.
The cost for a seat has been kept at $5 per head and bookings can be made at PETstock in Leeton (formerly Broso's Farmland Supplies), 27 Acacia Ave or by phoning 6953 2388 during business hours.
Tickets must be paid for and picked up prior to departure.
Dates for planned tours are December 6, December 7, December 8, December 12, December 13, December 14, December 15, December 20, December 21, December 22, December 23.
The Lions Train will also be in operation at the planned Light Up Leeton Christmas carnival and concert in Mountford Park on December 4.
Lions Christmas cakes are also currently still available at Leeton branch of Beyond Bank.
A new supply of cakes is expected by the end of November and, because of the current costs of products, the new cakes will be attracting a price increase.
Cost for the new cakes will be large (1.5kg) for $19 and the small (1kg) $15.
When the new order arrives they will be available at PETstock - Leeton, NRMA and Beyond Bank.
