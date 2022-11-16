SEVERAL months ago, retirement seemed to be on the horizon for a popular Leeton business husband and wife duo.
However, Joe and Lena Broso have decided the time wasn't right to fully step away from Brosos Farmland Supplies, but there have been some big changes to the business.
Pet specialty retailer PETstock has added Brosos Farmland Supplies to its growing list of regional stores in a handover from one family-owned business to another.
With plans to rebrand to PETstock Country in the coming months, PETstock will continue to support Leeton shire, as well as the rural community by offering a broader range of products and services.
The Brosos have decided to stay on as managers of the business after originally considering retirement.
"We decided the timing wasn't right to jump straight into full on retirement," Mr Broso said.
"PETstock have been really great so we thought why not stay on and just see how everything goes. They are a family-owned business, which is something we could relate to having been here for 22 years as a family unit.
"There's some exciting changes coming, so we're happy to stay on.
"We love our customers and supporting the community here."
Services and products already being offered by Brosos Farmland Supplies in the past will continue on, with more brands already stocking the shelves to add to the business.
PETstock state manager Tom Ginty Wise was excited to welcome Brosos Farmland Supplies to the PETstock family.
"We're thrilled to have the continued support of Joe and Lena as they are part of the fabric of Leeton and will no doubt continue to bring their knowledge of the town to the business as they remain as managers," he said.
"Once we transition to PETstock Country Leeton, we will be able to introduce new services and thousands of products from our general pet range, providing a comprehensive stock food range and offering specialist hobby farm equipment.
"In addition to expanding existing services, the store will support local organisations, such as rescue groups, by providing them with free in-store space, temporary or permanent, for our PETadopt program where adoptable pets can find forever families in a convenient and friendly environment."
Mr Broso was confident the business was moving in the right direction and was hopeful the community would continue to support the store.
"We're happy to still be here and helping our customers ... that's the best part of the job," he said.
