WITH Light Up Leeton just around the corner, residents across the shire have been busily decorating their homes in time for the festivities.
For well-seasoned decorators such as Pat Vecchie, Rowena Campbell and their kids, the hard work has been happening for some weeks now at their Tecoma Street property.
As those who put in a lot of care and thought into their display know, putting up the many lights, motifs and decorations can take many hours to complete.
"We usually start in October," Mr Vecchie laughed.
"This year we're not lighting up the palm tree, even though it has been the feature, but it was too much on the tree itself and the lights.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"So, we've swapped things around and gone a bit bigger in other areas.
"It will be bright, a little bit downscale, but next year we plan to go bigger again.
"We want to have more interaction so people can come have a photo or something like that.
"We just love doing it. The kids love it.
"When the train goes around the people drive past, it's just great to see everyone enjoying it. That's what it is all about."
While many residents in Leeton love to go all out, lighting up a home or property can also be easy.
A simple string of lights, Christmas tree in the window or blow up decoration all adds to the atmosphere in the shire throughout December.
Residents who are decorating their home should register their house for the Light Up Leeton map and prizes across several categories will also be decided by judges again in 2022.
"It's a fun thing for the whole family to do together and I think homes that are lit up really do bring that festive mood to life in Leeton," Mr Vecchie said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.