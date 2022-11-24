TENSIONS were high, but considerate and passionate residents made sure their voices were heard before the final hammer came down on a proposal to raise rates in Leeton shire.
A packed gallery turned out for Wednesday's November ordinary meeting of Leeton Shire Council, most of whom were against the motion on the table to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for an increase in rates.
Several ratepayers registered to address the meeting before councillors got down to the vote, with each councillor also airing their thoughts on the proposal before a final decision was made.
The motion failed to get up, with five councillors voting against it, and four in favour. Among those to address the meeting was Ann-Marie Hillam, who spoke passionately and with gusto, imploring councillors to vote no to the proposed rate hike.
"The decisions made by you, our elected representatives, have led us down this path, so it's easy - change the path," she said.
"We have entrusted you and admired your service to this town.
"However, this proposal and the subsequent community consultation sessions have garnered us (with a) complete loss of trust.
"You are asking us to come up with extra money many of us just do not have."
While the vote to take the special rate variation to IPART for final approval was knocked back by councillors, what happens next remains to be seen.
Council's need to improve its bottom line and remain fiscally sustainable is something that still needs addressing, with the issue not likely to "go away" any time soon.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Business owner and ratepayer Michael Nardi was another registered speaker on the night, he urged councillors to think hard before making their decision.
"As far as I am concerned, councillors have been put in by the public to do a job ... the job you are doing is not correct," he said.
"We need to have a look at a different avenue of which way we are going to go.
"The original (SRV) was a joke. Now the new (proposal) is making a mockery of Leeton.
"We need to look where we are going to spend our money and look wisely."
