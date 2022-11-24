TWO YANCO Agricultural High School students have shot to success at a recent carnival.
Year 11 students Angus Sadler and Lachlan Broad took part in the annual Northern NSW school clay target shooting carnival held in Tamworth earlier this month.
The pair were the two representatives from Yanco Ag selected to attend the competition, with principal Marni Milne saying they should be proud of their efforts.
Angus had a top outing at the carnival, shooting well to take the AA grade events to be sashed the overall winner - high gun for the competition carnival.
Meanwhile, Lachlan was also among competitors to do well, finishing fourth in the school team event, only narrowly missing out on third place.
Lachlan is relatively new to the shooting competition circle, with both students learning plenty from the event.
"This was an adventure for the two boys who navigated flood waters, road closures and poor road conditions to have a successful event," Milne said.
"Both boys represented Yanco with pride and sportsmanship.
"We hope to expand the numbers for a Yanco school team for future school shooting competitions."
The competition is held each year in Tamworth to promote the sport within NSW schools in an attempt to be in line with Victoria.
