YEARS of hard work from students at Yanco Agricultural High School have culminated in a night of celebration and festivities.
The year 12 class of 2022 officially bid farewell to their schooling lives at Yanco Ag when a graduation evening was held recently.
Students, their parents and staff attended the evening, which also included the handing out of awards.
Paige Brown was named the Yanconian of the Year, an honour that has gone to many esteemed students in years gone by.
The formal evening was held prior to the recent Higher School Certificate exams, with students now eagerly awaiting their results, which will arrive in the coming weeks.
Students dressed in their formal best for the evening, enjoying having pictures taken as a class for the final time at the school grounds.
They then headed into town where a dinner was held at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
As one class bids farewell to the halls of Yanco Agricultural High School, the next batch of year 12 students have already started their HSC journey this term.
They have been busy getting to know their courses as they start to knuckle down for a busy 2023.
