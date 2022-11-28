"THE experience of a lifetime" is how Leeton's Ua Ravu describes her experience at the recent women's Rugby League World Cup in England.
Ravu was selected in Papua New Guinea's women's side and played in three games throughout the World Cup tournament.
"The experience was unreal," Ravu said.
"To be able to play on the same stage as some of the superstars here in the NRL and NRLW was amazing.
"I was able to play in three of the matches - game one v Canada, game two v Brazil and game 3 v England.
"Unfortunately I was ruled out of our semi-final against Australia due to failing my head injury assessment after a head knock in the game against England, which was heart-breaking."
Papua New Guinea was knocked out of the competition in that semi-final by Australia, who went on to take out the World Cup final.
However, the PNG team and Ravu were pleased to be able to make it so far in the competition.
"I think in a way it was disappointing, but the fact it was our first time making it to the semi-finals in a World Cup and winning our first ever World Cup game, it took some of the heartbreak out of that loss," Ravu said.
"Also, we have so much respect for Australia as they have come a long way with the competition here in Australia.
"The standard of the training and the professionalism, no other team could compare to that.
"So, I think most of my team would have found it an honour to even play on the same field as the Aussie girls."
The World Cup was a whirlwind experience for Ravu, who was selected with just days to get her belongings together before jumping on a plane to England to go into camp before the competition began.
She said there were many standout memories from her time spent with the team and throughout the tournament.
"The match that stood out for me was our first game against Canada," Ravu said.
"The reason for that is because it was our first World Cup win, so it was a history-making moment in all our lives and to be part of that was so surreal.
"The game against Canada was one of my favourite moments, scoring my first ever World Cup try was the best feeling in the first and having my partner there to witness all our success.
"Meeting up with old friends from my previous years in the squad and also meeting new team mates that I will remember forever.
"Singing the PNG national anthem alongside my team mates and learning so much from my coaches; they brought so much professionalism to our coaching staff and I was honoured to have them as mentors."
With such an incredible experience now in the books, what comes next for Ravu?
"I'm hoping I can go further with my rugby league career after this amazing experience," she said.
"I don't have any plans at the moment, but I will probably just go with the flow, trust the process and see if anything comes of it.
"I do need some time at home with the family after all my time away."
Ravu also highlighted a documentary by Joanna Lester that shows the journey of the women's team, which at times was tumultuous, and how far they have come.
The documentary can be found on SBS and is titled Pawa Meri (Powerful Women), with a sequel expected.
Ravu thanked her family, friends and partner for their ongoing support of her football journey.
