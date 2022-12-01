POTHOLES throughout the shire will be able to be fixed thanks to a timely injection of funding from the state government.
Leeton Shire Council is set to receive $308,648 from the NSW government under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
What this means is council can use that money to fix potholes throughout the shire and will not need to dip into its own resources to do so.
After an unprecedented wet winter, potholes have been popping up across council's road network, with the ongoing rain meaning staff haven't been able to be out fixing them when they normally would, meaning the issue continues to grow.
It is an issue not just facing Leeton shire roads, but those across the state, with 94 councils sharing in the funding from the government.
Leeton Shire Council's group manager operations Tom Steele said the funding will be prioritised for arterial and sub-arterial roads.
"Those are the roads that everyone uses, the roads that move everyone throughout the shire from town to village, from town-to-town, so that will be our focus to start with," he said.
"The roads that get the most traffic will receive the highest priority.
"It's not funding that is tied to a particular project, it is a funding injection to help councils get on top of their pothole repairs.
"The high volume, high speed roads represent the highest safety risks, so those are the roads we will prioritise first."
Down the road from Leeton, Griffith City Council will receive $450,000 to assist in fixing potholes there.
Mr Steele said having the funding available came as a relief to council in what is already a tight budget year.
"We'd like to thank the state government for making this funding available," he said.
"It's really great news for councils (receiving the funding).
"It means we aren't having to pull money from our own resources to pay to fix these potholes in what has been a really wet winter."
