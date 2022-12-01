The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council to receive more than $300,000 from NSW government to fix potholes

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than $300,000 in funding will assist Leeton Shire Council in fixing potholes.

POTHOLES throughout the shire will be able to be fixed thanks to a timely injection of funding from the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.