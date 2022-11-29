SANTA, stalls and fun for all promises to be the tagline for Light Up Leeton's big return to normal this weekend.
While Light Up Leeton went ahead last year in a smaller fashion, this Sunday it returns in all of its spectacular fashion.
One missing piece of the puzzle in 2021 was the community concert, which is back with a bang this year.
School children will perform in choirs, dance groups and more, while multicultural performers will dazzle, so too will solo and group artists, highland dancers and much more.
The big man in red will make a rock star appearance before officially opening the concert, while Dizzy Dilemma will again be roaming with her hoops, Zana Aerial Dance Academy will be out and about, the Scouts climbing wall will be happening for those ready to tackle the tower and much more.
The Rotary hams carnival will also kick things off from 4pm for the chance to win Christmas lunch or dinner, while around 17 community stalls will have all kinds of eats, treats and drinks available for purchase.
Money raised from these stalls goes directly back to the community group, charity, sporting organisation or school that is operating it on the day.
Light Up Leeton chairman Dan Watt said everything was in motion for a great event.
"At this stage I think we are all set to go," he said.
"What I am looking forward to most is just seeing everyone come together with big smiles on their faces and everyone joining in on all of the fun we have planned."
Mr Watt and the Light Up Leeton committee are also hoping to have a tree lit up with festive lights for the night, with the Mountford Park stage to be decorated in all of its Christmas glory.
The Lions train will also be running and, on dark once the concert has wrapped up, everyone will be jumping in their cars to tour the lights around town in one big procession.
Mr Watt said it's not too late for homes to light up not just for Sunday night, but for the month of December itself.
Around $1500 in Leeton gift cards will be on offer, with judging to start taking place from Sunday night in the categories of best overall display, best window display, best front door, best roof installation and best garden.
Those decorating their homes and want to be sure their address is not only on the map, but registered for judging can easily add their home at lightupleeton.org.
"I think everyone is excited for a fun night, there's something for everyone," Mr Watt said.
"Just bring your chair, picnic blanket and some spending money to support our community stalls and enjoy a great night."
